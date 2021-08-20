COVID cases cause school wide concerns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District voted to implement a mask mandate in a board meeting Thursday.

This comes after West Lauderdale Elementary temporarily switched to virtual learning after rising cases affected personnel issues.

“For the next three weeks starting Monday the Lauderdale County School District will transition to all of our students and staff and anyone visiting our campuses will have to wear a mask. You know we’re seeing a rise in cases, and we just feel at this time this is the best option for our school district. After three weeks we will re-evaluate. We’ll see where the numbers are, if we’re still on the rise, we’ll probably have to keep the mask mandate going. But if we’re seeing a decline and we’re seeing things kind of calm down, we will re-evaluate and see where we are and see where we need to go from there,” said LCSD COVID-19 Liaison, Dr. Deshannon Davis.

With COVID-19 cases rising some parents are concerned schools aren’t doing enough to keep their kids safe.

One Meridian Public School District parent said she wants the schools to go virtual after her child was exposed to the virus.

“I feel like the schools are not equipped. I drop my kids off in the morning, there’s no hand sanitizer, you know the kids are touching and playing. These babies are our future. My son is on six medications. He can’t afford to catch it. He’s been in contact with it, and I know it’s more children like mine. Just please send them home, virtual learning,” said MPSD parent, Bianca Body.

MPSD said they are strictly following the CDC guidelines. This includes masks required only in an indoor setting, social distancing at 3 feet or more, and schools using contact tracing.

“So, you know if I’m a student and I change classes throughout the day, that contact tracing, the principals have to find out where the child has been throughout that entire time they’ve been throughout that day. So then in following that child’s pathway for the day there could be multiple parents or multiple students that are notified that they have to quarantine,” said MPSD Director of Student Supports, Lavonda Germany.

Both MPSD and LCSD said students who are isolated or in quarantine due to COVID, will move to virtual learning for a 10-day period.

