Meridian High goes to hybrid learning Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Beginning Aug. 23, 2021, Meridian High School will begin hybrid learning. Students will be divided into groups and rotate A/B schedules for virtual and face-to-face attendance.

Students with last names that begin with A-L will report to school Monday for face-to-face learning, and students with last names that begin with M-Z will report virtually via Zoom.

Meridian Public School District said it believes this will cause the least amount of disruptions to learning. The district said it will continue to monitor COVID cases and revisit its decision and publish any changes by Sept. 3.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter sent a letter to parents. Read it below:

The Mississippi Department of Education State Board voted to allow school districts touse the hybrid scheduling option, meaning that students will learn via virtual and traditional instruction modes. This option is only available for use in response to the COVID pandemic and allows school districts to comply with CDC guidelines of social distancing.

