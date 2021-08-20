Lamar Raiders hoping for another full football season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Despite COVID-19 and the impacts it had on so many teams last year, it never caused and trouble for Lamar High School. This season the Raiders are hoping to do the day.

Head coach Mac Barnes said, “One of the greatest things football does is that it tells you not to let circumstances tell you what to do so all you can do is when you schedule is hope that you can play them.”

Practices continue as normal with Lamar. But coach knows the reward comes on Friday nights.

“Its not fun at practice and if anyone tells you it is, it’s not,” said coach Barnes. “But practice is a preparation to go have fun on the field so I’m looking forward to seeing my guys play and have some success.”

Lamar has had success over the last 18 years winning six championships. But the guys look forward to the bond they share off the field.

“You know it makes it a different competition,” said Zagar Cooper, senior quarterback. “You’re going to give it your hardest every play because you know those are basically your brothers that are with you it just makes it a whole lot more fun.”

“The brotherhood, that’s always the best part,” said Bo Parrish, the Raiders senior center. “The comradery in the locker room that just is what keeps me wanting to play football.”

The Raiders first game of the season is Friday August 20th when they host Heritage Academy.

Coach Barnes said, “We know it will be a good game but we fully expect to play well Friday night.”

