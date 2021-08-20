Meridian Living will host “Dash for Dementia” in September

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dementia describes a group of symptoms associated with a decline in mental ability, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Alzheimer’s is a specific disease, and it’s the most common cause of dementia. More than 50,000 Mississippians over 65 are living with Alzheimer’s, and the hope is for those numbers to go down.

There will be a “Dash for Dementia” event taking place Sept. 25 in Meridian to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association and the UMMC Mind Center. Meridian Living, a senior care community, will host this event. The goal goes beyond just fundraising, but to also promote awareness and more advocacy, especially when it comes to caregivers.

“We need to create a better support platform for caregivers. They are the ones that put in the hour after hour, day after day care for these patients and loved ones that they care for,” said Shelley Whitehead, race director.

Dash for Dementia will be a 5K and one-mile memory walk. Plus, there will be a one-mile fun run for the kids...so that the entire family can come support the cause and have fun doing it. It will begin and end at Meridian Living, and to register / start a team, search for this event on raceentry.com.

Sponsors are still needed. If you would like to be a sponsor, email Shelley Whitehead at shelley@themeridianliving.com

