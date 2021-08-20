A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. J. Michael Corrigan, Jr. will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 23, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Monsignor Michael Flannery officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Corrigan, 84, of Meridian, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at BeeHive Homes of Marion.

A graduate of Meridian High School, J. Michael Corrigan, Jr. went on to attain his BBA from the University of Mississippi and continued his work to earn his Juris Doctorate from “Ole Miss” in 1960; an accomplishment which brought him much pride. He began practicing law shortly after his graduation and went to work for several firms prior to opening his own practice. J. Michael Corrigan, Jr. Attorney at Law opened his practice in the Three Foot Building in Meridian. He remained there until moving his offices to 6 th Street, where he retired in 2020 after a total of 60 years of service.

Mr. Corrigan was a lifetime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Meridian where he was a charter member of the first Parish Council. He was also a past Director and President of the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. He also served in the Mississippi National Guard following his time at Ole Miss.

Mr. Corrigan is survived by his daughters Erin Corrigan Burress (Greg) and Lucy Corrigan Burnette (Walt) as well as his grandchildren Lauren Burress, Jordan Burress Couvillion (Andrew), and Maliha Burnette and one great-grandson on the way, along with other extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lucy Corrigan; his daughter, Sharon Ann Corrigan; and one sister, Ann Corrigan Gill.

The Corrigan family suggests memorials be made as donations to Ole Miss Law School via the Lamar Order Endowment c/o The University of Mississippi Foundation at 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 in lieu of flowers.

