Funeral services for Mrs. Jeannine “Bugs” Rush Savell will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Ben Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Savell, 82, of Lauderdale passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Jeannine graduated from Meridian High School in 1956 and went on to graduate from the University of Alabama in 1960 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and was also a member of Chi Omega Sorority. During this time she was crowned Queen of the Country Music Festival, Miss Meridian from 1958-1959, and was also selected in the Top Ten of the Miss Mississippi Pageant. Jeannine was a member and attended Gateway Church in Lauderdale, MS. She was a member of The Meridian Junior Auxillary, the Colonial Dames, the Daughters of the American Colonist, served on The Dalewood Board, and helped organize the Dalewood Supporters.

Mrs. Jeannine is survived by her children Jere “Rush” Segrest (Laura) and Ginger Tew (Doug); step-children Bubba Savell (Melanie) and Angela Savell. Grandchildren Lindsey Roberts (Kevin), Taylor Blackwell (Stephen), Brooke Bonner (Justin), Heather Adams (Greg), Emily Walsh (Rob), Eden Skinner, Dylan Tew (Bailey), Maddie Collins (Tre’), and Sydney McKinney (Jake); Step-grandchildren Seth Savell, Miles Savell, Hannah Savell, and Connor Romero; eight great-grandchildren with two on the way. Siblings Diane Douglas (Pete) and Harriette Carney (Bill), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members as well as, her loving four-legged companion, Maggie.

Shortly after her arrival into glory, she was able to welcome her baby brother, Sonny “Veet” Rush, home into the arms of Jesus. She is preceded in death by her parents Dr. Gus and Virginia Rush; and her husband and high school sweetheart, Jim Savell.

The Savell family suggests memorials be made as donations to Gateway Church in Lauderdale, MS at 3750 Lauderdale Rd, Lauderdale, MS 39335, in lieu of flowers.

The Savell family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2021 at the funeral home.

