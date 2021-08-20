Rain chances follow us into the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Unsettled weather remains in the forecast today. Expect on and off showers & storms with locally heavy rain falling at times. Severe weather isn’t likely, but we won’t rule out an isolated storm that could pack a heavy punch. Highs will be a tad below the average (into the mid-upper 80s) due to clouds and rain cooled air.

Showers will follow us into the weekend, but the rain chances go down each day. Saturday brings the best coverage of rain, but it won’t be a wash-out. Just make sure to keep an eye to the sky & have the rain gear with you for PM outdoor plans. Highs both days will be seasonable into the low 90s.

Next week, the heat is on! Another heat dome will build over the South, and it’ll crank our highs into the mid 90s across east MS and west AL. However, with the humidity, it’ll feel like it’s over 105 degrees for Monday and Tuesday.

