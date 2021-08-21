$12,000 reward offered for information in the shooting death of 5-year-old Zy’Kerioun Brown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A $12,000 reward is now being offered to find the person or people that killed a 5-year-old Meridian child on August 7.

The family joined local law enforcement and Crimestoppers to ask for the public’s help. The family of Zy’Kerioun, 5, Brown has raised $10,000 to find who is responsible for his death.

“We need justice for Zy’Kerioun Brown. We need justice,” Brown’s uncle, Lamarace Tucker, said.

It’s been two weeks since 5-year-old Brown was shot and killed while lying on the couch in his own living room. The family is demanding answers from the public.

“If anybody is out there knows any answers come give our family some closure. We need it. If anybody out there in the community knows about this please call Crimestoppers or reach out to any law enforcement and tell your story,” Tucker said.

At a press conference Friday, Brown’s family was joined by Crimetoppers, the Sheriff’s department, Meridian Police Department and Ricky Hood from the Boys and Girls Club were there.

“We have to get some results. We are not getting the results on a 5-year-old,” Boys and Girls Club director Ricky Hood said, “If you know something, you should say something. The silence is unreal. How can you be quiet when there’s a 5-year-old that we are going to bury tomorrow for no reason at all?”

With the $10,000 raised by the family and Crimestoppers already offering $2,000. That’s $12,000 for anyone with information that can lead to the shooter in this case.

“If you want to be brave, step up. In your silence, if you know something you are just as guilty as the person that pulled that trigger,” Hood said.

“We just want anybody out there that has any answers to step forward. Call Crimestoppers. We need to put an end to this violence in Meridian, Mississippi,” Tucker said.

If you have any information that can help law enforcement call Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS(8477). There are two other options for getting information to Crimestoppers; you can go to p3tips.com or download the app. The reward is $12,000 and you can remain anonymous.

