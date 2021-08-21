Collinsville native takes home crown in World Our Little Miss pageant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Collinsville native took home the crown as the 2021-2022 world our little miss

Belen Rae Altman is the first from the Meridian area to win the World Our Little Miss pageant in over 25 years and the first to win in the Little Miss Division.

Belen has been doing pageants since the age of 1. She competed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana against 38 other girls from different places across the country and the world.

“It felt very very blessed because I didn’t know that I was going to win, and I was like why am I crying I can’t cry. Sometimes you’ll feel bad for other people. But then you’ll just say hey maybe next time I see you, you’ll maybe win the robe because you never know who’s going to win and it was just blessed to win,” said 2021-2022 World Our Little Miss, Belen Altman.

Belen’s parents said seeing her idol, Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch, someone who looked like her win a crown, gave Belen the confidence she needed to reach her dreams.

“She said mommy I got top 15, I said yes baby you got top 15. She said mom I think I can do it if I got top 15. I said I think you can too, but it was just not to break her spirit because it is hard, it is difficult when she’s the only little one back there and you know she never sees any of the other little ones are participating in it because it is hard,” said Belen’s Mom. Helen Altman.

“I think her message as she does her tour is that you know diversity is important and also it doesn’t matter where you come from, what you look like. you have an opportunity to do something in life, not just winning a pageant but you have an opportunity to be successful in life,” said Belen’s Dad, Antonio Altman.

Belen will now travel across the country starting August 21st in New Orleans as the reigning our little miss in the 60th anniversary.

Belen will also receive a scholarship at the end of her World Our Little Miss tour.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.