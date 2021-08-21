Advertisement

Drive sober or get pulled over campaign begins

By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The yearly drive sober or get pulled over campaign started this week. This means that the Lauderdale county sheriff’s department will be out in full force to catch anyone who drinks and drives.

“The drive sober or get pulled over campaign will begin on August 18th and go through September 6th. It is a campaign where we will be working, along with other agencies all across our nation, in bringing to the community’s attention the need to make sure that they are not driving while impaired,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

The national highway traffic safety administration estimates that over 10,000 lives are lost yearly to drunk driving. With Labor Day approaching, the police are taking no chances.

Chief Deputy Calhoun spoke to some of the extra steps the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office will be taking during this time.

“So during this time period, we will have additional deputies that will be out working, being funded through a grant that we’ve received through the state of Mississippi. They will be out working at checkpoints as well as doing saturation patrols in various areas of the county looking for those individuals that make the conscious decision to get behind the wheel of an automobile while they’re impaired, putting themselves and the live’s of others at risk on our roadways.”

For more information on the drive sober or get pulled over campaign, please visit the NHTSA website:

https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/drive-sober-or-get-pulled-over

