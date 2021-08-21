Advertisement

Drug task force arrest 6 people for weapons, narcotics in Lauderdale County

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 6 people have been arrested Thursday after a 3-hour investigation by Statewide Narcotics Task Force.

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and drug agencies executed an enhanced street operation where officers were looking for people carrying and selling illegal narcotics in the community.

3 out of the 6 suspects are convicted felons with possession of firearms and numerous illegal drugs.

“Everything from marijuana, cocaine, to meth. There are some additional individuals that are being looked at so it is an ongoing investigation. Other than our narcotic agencies have been doing this in various locations throughout the state of Mississippi. They contacted us and asked if we would like to participant with them. We told them that we would like to participate with them. That allowed us to make sure that we have space in our jail. We have appropriate here to take care of that,” said Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the state drug task force will make its way back to Meridian in the future.

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 20, 2021

