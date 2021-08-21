Advertisement

Man wanted for fleeing from deputies, LPD officers in Jones Co.

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect after fleeing from deputies and Laurel police officers overnight Friday.

According to JCSD, Jerry Jerome Patterson fled Laurel Police Department officers in the city and continued into Jones County where he almost had a head-on collision with a JCSD patrol cruiser on Graves Road.

The chase continued to U.S. Highway 84 W to Mason Creek Road and onto Mag Hatten Road, and Patterson was able to flee from the pursuit at that point.

One JCSD cruiser was damaged during the pursuit but the deputy did not sustain any injuries after being medically evaluated.

Anyone with information on Patterson’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

