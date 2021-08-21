People of faith continuing to pray for their city

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was round 2 for people of faith in Meridian to pray against violence and senseless gun violence in the city.

Many believers were at city hall to lift their hands and voices to speak for change in the city.

The event is meant to bring awareness to the crime in the city as well as to spread the power of prayer to people. A few people prayed for the city council member, the mayor, and the new department heads. Minister Anne Malone said she likes to see people coming together to pray with one another.

“I am truly amazed because God up this in my heart awhile back to come out and have a prayer. I had the thought of many people may not come. I prayed about it, and after the tried was killed I felt it was time for us to go. I felt so helpless. When that 5-year-old was gun down, I was like God what can we do. God said to pray. Today, we have a few more people out there. Last Saturday was the first day. We had less, but that’s okay. I know God is hearing our prayers. We went a whole week without shootings, and that’s amazing to me,” Malone.

Minister Malone said this event will continue every Saturday at city hall at 10 in the morning. You can visit her Facebook website at “Taken Back the City of Meridian” if you would like to participate.

