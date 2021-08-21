Showers and storms on Saturday will be more selective

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ve made it through the biggest part of our rainy period. Showers and storms will fade to an end by midnight tonight. Showers will be fewer on Saturday and fewer still on Sunday - meaning fewer areas will get rain.

While the rain is around this evening, it can fall heavily. Storms can also bring frequent lightning. After the rain ends, the rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 73 degrees. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy. A weak, passing disturbance will bring some spotty to scattered showers. The showers will be most abundant along Highway 16 from Philadelphia to DeKalb to Scooba and north, but a few showers are possible as far south as Highway 80 from Newton to Meridian to Livingston to Demopolis. The farther south you are, the smaller your chance for rain is. The high temperature will be near 92 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The day will warm from a low near 74 degrees in the morning to a high near 93 degrees in the afternoon.

The gradual drying comes with warming. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s on Monday and Tuesday. The humidity will be high enough to yield heat index values as high as 105 degrees. A small disturbance will approach from the west, increasing the chance for rain in our forecast on Thursday and Friday. Until then, the best we can do for rain is probably an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

