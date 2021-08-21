Man arrested in gas station murder

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “This is someone’s loved one, you know, that we will never see again. And it’s hard so I just want to make sure we know what happened to him,” said a shooting victim’s sister, Ashley Lloyd.

Willis Hearn was shot dead on July 29th. Hearn’s sister, Ashley Lloyd said her brother was a hard-working family man with a sense of humor.

“He was always proud to be an older brother. Very happy. Just an all-around good person to be around. You would always know you’re going to have, you know, a laugh,” said Lloyd.

“He has two sons. A soon to be three-year-old and a soon-to-be eight-year-old. So, it’s important that this is solved,” said Lloyd.

Meridian police officers made a promise to exhaust every resource to find who was responsible for Hearn’s death.

Police said Robert Moore approached his victim, ambushed him, and shot him dead. Right next to a busy highway. So, the police said they knew that they had at least some potential witnesses.

Police said that with help from those witnesses Robert Moore is off the street and is in jail.

“I’m aware that they made some arrests but I’m also aware that there may be some others involved. And I just want to know the full truth and my family would like to know the full truth. It’s been hard on us,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd said she’s seeking justice for the death of her brother and knows that with the power of prayer that justice will come.

“I just pray you know. I pray God brings these people to justice and I pray God has mercy on everybody,” said Lloyd.

Officers said that Moore is being charged with first-degree murder.

