Advertisement

State health leaders say vaccination numbers are improving

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health leaders said there has been a significant increase in the number of people getting vaccinated across the state.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state is now averaging anywhere between 14,000 and 16,000 shots per day.

This is a large jump compared to six weeks ago, when Harris said the state was averaging around four to five thousand shots per day.

Harris said Alabama is now tied for 44th in the country for first vaccinations, but he said the state is still lagging behind in completed vaccines.

He said vaccine hesitancy is one of the biggest hurdles health leaders are facing, but he is encouraged by the new vaccination rates because that means people are listening to the science and getting the shot.

But Harris said while the new average is good, we still need more people to get vaccinated to improve this surge.

“We really need people to hurry up,” Harris said. “The rush is that our hospitals are under water right now and we are continuing to see these high case numbers. Any person who becomes infected could be the one who creates the next variant that the vaccines don’t work very well for.”

Dr. Harris said about two-thirds of these vaccinations are first doses, meaning it will still be about five to six weeks before they are fully protected.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belen Rae Altman is the first from the Meridian area to win the World Our Little Miss pageant...
Collinsville native takes home crown in World Our Little Miss pageant
Meridian High School
Meridian High goes to hybrid learning Monday
WILLIS HEARN WAS SHOT DEAD JULY 29TH. HEARN'S SISTER ASHLEY LLOYD SAYS HER BROTHER WAS A...
Man arrested in gas station murder
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
The Lauderdale County School District voted to implement a mask mandate in a board meeting...
COVID cases cause school wide concerns

Latest News

Avery Mitchell is in the ICU at Children's of Mississippi.
Mississippi’s only children’s hospital continues to see rise in COVID-19 pediatric patients
Barry Moore
US Rep. Moore, wife test positive for COVID-19
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against COVID-19
Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19