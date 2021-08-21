Advertisement

US Rep. Moore, wife test positive for COVID-19

Barry Moore
Barry Moore(HENRY OTTO CMI | Source: Media image)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One Alabama lawmaker says he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

Congressman Barry Moore released a statement on Twitter Friday which he confirmed the positive test.

“I’m sad to share that Heather and I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Moore said in a statement on Twitter.

Moore said he will continue to work virtually while recovering in quarantine.

“While I believe every American has the freedom to make their own health-related decision, I encourage talking with your doctor about the different vaccines and therapies available and making an informed decision about the prevention and treatment that is best for you,” Moore said. “Now is the time to act - don’t wait until you or someone you love is sick.”

Moore said he and his wife are thankful for the support and prayers.

