Advertisement

Alabama beaches see 3 drownings in past week

Officials say three people have drowned in waters off Alabama beaches in the past week. ...
Officials say three people have drowned in waters off Alabama beaches in the past week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Officials say three people have drowned in waters off Alabama beaches in the past week.

WKRG-TV reports two brothers perished in Gulf Shores last Tuesday after being pulled by strong currents. The third drowning happened Friday, when a wave knocked down a 19-year-old man in Fort Morgan.

Searchers found his body a few hours later.

Tourists to Alabama’s Gulf coast beaches say they’re noticed the rough waters and are taking precautions. Tyler James of Kentucky said waves Saturday were throwing him “like a ragdoll.” Another Gulf Shores visitor, Amber Airosa, says she makes sure she never goes into the water alone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 people have been arrested Thursday after a 3-hour investigation by Statewide Narcotics Task...
Drug task force arrests 6 people for weapons, narcotics in Lauderdale County
Belen Rae Altman is the first from the Meridian area to win the World Our Little Miss pageant...
Collinsville native takes home crown in World Our Little Miss pageant
WILLIS HEARN WAS SHOT DEAD JULY 29TH. HEARN'S SISTER ASHLEY LLOYD SAYS HER BROTHER WAS A...
Man arrested in gas station murder
Two shooting in Meridian.
Friday night shootings - non-lethal injuries reported
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage

Latest News

At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
Traffic Stop Leads to 2 Arrests
Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests in Lauderdale County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 663K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Dry conditions for the upcoming week
Hot and dry conditions for the start of the work week
Runway update at Meridian Regional Airport
Meridian Regional Airport repaving runway