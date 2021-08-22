Advertisement

Concert at The Riley Center

By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Music lovers around meridian were treated to a special event tonight. Homegrown talent performed tonight at the Riley Center in Downtown Meridian. Track 45 and Todd Tilghman performed after being welcomed on stage by miss Mississippi, holly brand. Todd Tilghman was the 2020 winner of ‘the voice’.

“Tonight features hometown talent from a welcome of Holly Brand, Miss Mississippi, now track 45 is on stage as we speak and they’ll be followed by Todd Tilghman, a local pastor and winner of the voice. It’s a great show, it’s a sold out crowd, the enthusiasm in the theater is awesome. We’re just glad to open this fall winter series tonight with hometown talent,” said Terry Dale Cruse, Associate Vice President at MSU – Meridian

For more info on future events at The Riley Center, please visit their website: https://www.msurileycenter.com/

