COVID vaccine drive thru held Monday at MCC

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More people will now be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Meridian Community College as it partners with Rush Health Systems.

Demand for COVID-19 testing is also growing with the number of positive cases on the rise. Rush Hospital will be on campus to deliver COVID-19 Vaccinations to MCC Students.

They will be set up in the Dulaney Center Parking Lot from 9 am - 6 pm. The first dose will be available on Monday, August 23. The second dose will be available on Monday, September 13.

