Friday night shootings - non-lethal injuries reported
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian police have confirmed that we had at least two shootings last night.
One person was shot at a home on 33rd Avenue near 18th Street and the other was shot at Big Tyme Billiards on B Street.
In both cases the victims were shot in the back with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Meridian Police Department currently has a suspect in the pool hall shooting but wants to complete a full investigation before releasing that information.
If you have any information on these shootings, please call the Meridian police department or Crimestoppers (855-485-tips).
