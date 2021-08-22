Advertisement

Friday night shootings - non-lethal injuries reported

Two shooting in Meridian.
By Matt Robin
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian police have confirmed that we had at least two shootings last night.

One person was shot at a home on 33rd Avenue near 18th Street and the other was shot at Big Tyme Billiards on B Street. 

In both cases the victims were shot in the back with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Meridian Police Department currently has a suspect in the pool hall shooting but wants to complete a full investigation before releasing that information.  

If you have any information on these shootings, please call the Meridian police department or Crimestoppers (855-485-tips).

