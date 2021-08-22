Hattiesburg Zoo planning new exhibits on south end property

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo has just celebrated a big summer with its new giraffe exhibit and now, zoo administrators are turning their attention to developing two new exhibits.

One will be for alligators. The other will be for Chilean flamingos.

Both of those water-based exhibits will be built just south of the current main entrance to the zoo.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission hopes those new exhibits can be built within the next year.

After that, the zoo will focus on constructing a new ticket office and education center.

“(The two new exhibits are) going to be right out here out front, and that’s going to be the first phase of the expansion of the zoo towards the parking lot,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “We’ll end up with a new ticketing, a new education center, but that will be a Phase Two of that development.”

“Our goal, at least with the alligator (exhibit), is to try to have it ready to try and move them in the winter, when they’re dormant. I hope we can make that.”

Meanwhile, the zoo just hosted its 2nd “Zoostock.”

Its giraffe exhibit opened three months ago.

