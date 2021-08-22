Advertisement

Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the nation’s largest credit card processors says it’s systems are back up and working after an outage affected customers all over the United States.

TSYS updated its status to “all systems operational” at midnight Sunday. So far, there is no word on the cause of the outage.

The credit card processor first reported its systems were down at 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Twenty minutes later, the company said it had identified the problem and was working on a fix.

Businesses from restaurants to ballparks took to social media to inform customers that they were not able to accept credit card payments at the current time.

TSYS says it serves more than 80,000 retail customers around the country.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belen Rae Altman is the first from the Meridian area to win the World Our Little Miss pageant...
Collinsville native takes home crown in World Our Little Miss pageant
WILLIS HEARN WAS SHOT DEAD JULY 29TH. HEARN'S SISTER ASHLEY LLOYD SAYS HER BROTHER WAS A...
Man arrested in gas station murder
Meridian High School
Meridian High goes to hybrid learning Monday
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 20, 2021

Latest News

Concert at The Riley Center
Concert at The Riley Center
Concert at The Riley Center
Concert at The Riley Center
Drier weather to start the week
Drier weather to start the work week
Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north