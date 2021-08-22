Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage

(Gray News) - One of the nation’s largest credit card processors says it’s systems are back up and working after an outage affected customers all over the United States.

TSYS updated its status to “all systems operational” at midnight Sunday. So far, there is no word on the cause of the outage.

The credit card processor first reported its systems were down at 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Twenty minutes later, the company said it had identified the problem and was working on a fix.

Businesses from restaurants to ballparks took to social media to inform customers that they were not able to accept credit card payments at the current time.

Our credit card processor is down. We’re temporarily cash only and so appreciate your patience while the issue is being fixed! — Fuego Tortilla Grill (@EatFuego) August 22, 2021

TSYS says it serves more than 80,000 retail customers around the country.

