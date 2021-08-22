Advertisement

Mississippi Power headed northeast to help after Tropical Storm Henri

The Mississippi Power team left Gulfport early Sunday on the two-day journey to New York City,...
The Mississippi Power team left Gulfport early Sunday on the two-day journey to New York City, where they will assist three utility companies in restoring electricity following Henri.(Mississippi Power)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of Mississippi Power employees are headed to the New England coast to help restore power in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Henri.

A storm team of more than 30 linemen, engineers and support personnel along with 50 additional contracted employees left Sunday morning from Gulfport to travel north on a two-day journey. They are headed to assist customers in the New York City area.

“We’re packed and prepared to stay as long as it takes to get the job done,” said Team Lead Patrick Leathers. “Our crews are happy to help our northern neighbors because we know they would return the favor when the time comes and it’s our customers in need.”

The storm made landfall in Rhode Island early Sunday afternoon.

Henri was downgraded early Sunday from a category one storm to a tropical storm but still packed wind gusts of up to 75 mph. Officials have warned of high winds and heavy rains expected through Monday morning that could leave a wide swath of devastation from New Jersey and New York to Massachusetts.

Mississippi Power will work to restore power to customers of at least three utility companies.

“We are fortunate that our customers were not impacted by this particular system, however, we want to be able to lend a hand whenever we can,” said Support Team Lead Stellamarie Rodriguez. “Restoration trips like this one help keep us storm-ready for our customers back home.”

Now is the time to review your family's storm plan, even though South Mississippi is not in the expected path of...

Posted by Mississippi Power on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 people have been arrested Thursday after a 3-hour investigation by Statewide Narcotics Task...
Drug task force arrests 6 people for weapons, narcotics in Lauderdale County
Two shooting in Meridian.
Friday night shootings - non-lethal injuries reported
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order
Concert at The Riley Center
Concert at The Riley Center
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - August 23rd, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - August 23rd, 2021
WX 08/22
Hot and dry conditions for the start of the work week
Dry conditions for the upcoming week
Hot and dry conditions for the start of the work week
Drier weather to start the week
Drier weather to start the work week