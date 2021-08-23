Advertisement

Afghan woman gives birth on US evacuation plane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday.

It says: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”

On arrival at Ramstein, U.S. medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft’s cargo bay.

“The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 people have been arrested Thursday after a 3-hour investigation by Statewide Narcotics Task...
Drug task force arrests 6 people for weapons, narcotics in Lauderdale County
Two shooting in Meridian.
Friday night shootings - non-lethal injuries reported
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order
Concert at The Riley Center
Concert at The Riley Center
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage

Latest News

FILE - In this March 2, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe...
US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccinations
NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on...
Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns after COVID hiatus
Twin babies were among those killed in the devastating Tennessee floods.
Still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods