City to distribute masks, hand sanitizer

The city of Meridian will make reusable face masks and hand sanitizer available to the public this week to help limit transmission of COVID-19.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian will make reusable face masks and hand sanitizer available to the public this week to help limit transmission of COVID-19.

The distribution will be first-come, first-served at the following locations and times:
Wednesday, August 25
Meridian Fire Station # 1
2500 14th Street
3 p.m. till 6 p.m. or until supplies run out
Saturday, August 28, 2021
North Hills Shopping Center
4521 35th Avenue
9 a.m. till 11 a.m. or until supplies run out
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Sammie Davidson Complex
1617 College Drive
9 a.m. till 11 a.m. or until supplies run out
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Velma Young Community Center
2400 16th Avenue
9 a.m. till 11 a.m. or until supplies run out

