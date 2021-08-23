City to distribute masks, hand sanitizer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian will make reusable face masks and hand sanitizer available to the public this week to help limit transmission of COVID-19.

The distribution will be first-come, first-served at the following locations and times: Wednesday, August 25

Meridian Fire Station # 1

2500 14th Street

3 p.m. till 6 p.m. or until supplies run out Saturday, August 28, 2021

North Hills Shopping Center

4521 35th Avenue

9 a.m. till 11 a.m. or until supplies run out Saturday, August 28, 2021

Sammie Davidson Complex

1617 College Drive

9 a.m. till 11 a.m. or until supplies run out Saturday, August 28, 2021

Velma Young Community Center

2400 16th Avenue

9 a.m. till 11 a.m. or until supplies run out

