City of Meridian Arrest Report August 23, 2021
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SETH M VINET
|1991
|2331 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|BENJAMIN L RUFFIN
|1983
|2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|KEUNTA A SMITH
|1996
|50 NORWOOD CIR BIRMINGHAM, AL
|DUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DAMIAN R BOURRAGE
|1993
|8133 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LETITIA M ROBERTS
|1983
|2012 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|GREGORY L STRIBLING
|1979
|3203 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
PETIT LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 6:44 AM on August 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1000 block of Greenwald Drive. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash and items were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:53 AM on August 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 8000 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:29 PM on August 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 17 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:11 AM on August 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:56 AM on August 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 33rdAvenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire. The case is currently under investigation.
At 3:20 AM on August 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of B Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:46 PM on August 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of 33rdAvenue. One individual and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:19 AM on August 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 46thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.