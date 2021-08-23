Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 23, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SETH M VINET19912331 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN19832433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
KEUNTA A SMITH199650 NORWOOD CIR BIRMINGHAM, ALDUI
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAMIAN R BOURRAGE19938133 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LETITIA M ROBERTS19832012 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
GREGORY L STRIBLING19793203 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
PETIT LARCENY

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 6:44 AM on August 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1000 block of Greenwald Drive. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash and items were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:53 AM on August 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 8000 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:29 PM on August 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 17 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:11 AM on August 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:56 AM on August 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 33rdAvenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire. The case is currently under investigation.
At 3:20 AM on August 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of B Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:46 PM on August 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of 33rdAvenue. One individual and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:19 AM on August 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 46thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

6 people have been arrested Thursday after a 3-hour investigation by Statewide Narcotics Task...
Drug task force arrests 6 people for weapons, narcotics in Lauderdale County
Two shooting in Meridian.
Friday night shootings - non-lethal injuries reported
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Concert at The Riley Center
Concert at The Riley Center

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 23, 2021
Two shooting in Meridian.
Friday night shootings - non-lethal injuries reported
One JCSD cruiser was damaged during the pursuit but the deputy did not sustain any injuries...
Man wanted for fleeing from deputies, LPD officers in Jones Co.
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
$12,000 reward offered for information in the shooting death of 5-year-old Zy’Kerioun Brown