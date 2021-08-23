Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 7,249 new cases over weekend

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19, 56 new deaths...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19, 56 new deaths and 178 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday, involving the last 3-day period. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19, 56 new deaths and 178 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday, involving the last 3-day period.

County-by-county case numbers can be found here.

Here’s a snapshot of the case numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Clarke23668112431
Kemper123121469
Lauderdale10,012257458102
Neshoba576818420959
Newton3233668715
Wayne3557547912

More than 1.104 million people are fully vaccinated in the state. Over 1.358 million have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 15,000 people have received a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The latest vaccination numbers by county are available here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 people have been arrested Thursday after a 3-hour investigation by Statewide Narcotics Task...
Drug task force arrests 6 people for weapons, narcotics in Lauderdale County
Two shooting in Meridian.
Friday night shootings - non-lethal injuries reported
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order
Concert at The Riley Center
Concert at The Riley Center
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say

Latest News

MSU-Meridian has a partnership with EC-HealthNet to offer COVID vaccinations to any...
Vaccine clinic offered for MSU Meridian students, staff
A Kaiser Family Foundation report says more than $2 billion could have been saved during those...
Unvaccinated COVID hospitalizations cost US health care system $2.3 billion, report says
According to the order, individuals must remain at home or in an “appropriate residential...
COVID-19 patients in Mississippi must isolate or potentially face jail time
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 665K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases