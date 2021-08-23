COVID-19 in Mississippi: 7,249 new cases over weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19, 56 new deaths and 178 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday, involving the last 3-day period.

County-by-county case numbers can be found here.

Here’s a snapshot of the case numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 2366 81 124 31 Kemper 1231 21 46 9 Lauderdale 10,012 257 458 102 Neshoba 5768 184 209 59 Newton 3233 66 87 15 Wayne 3557 54 79 12

More than 1.104 million people are fully vaccinated in the state. Over 1.358 million have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 15,000 people have received a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The latest vaccination numbers by county are available here.

