COVID-19 in Mississippi: 7,249 new cases over weekend
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,249 new cases of COVID-19, 56 new deaths and 178 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday, involving the last 3-day period.
County-by-county case numbers can be found here.
Here’s a snapshot of the case numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|2366
|81
|124
|31
|Kemper
|1231
|21
|46
|9
|Lauderdale
|10,012
|257
|458
|102
|Neshoba
|5768
|184
|209
|59
|Newton
|3233
|66
|87
|15
|Wayne
|3557
|54
|79
|12
More than 1.104 million people are fully vaccinated in the state. Over 1.358 million have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 15,000 people have received a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The latest vaccination numbers by county are available here.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.