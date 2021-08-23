Advertisement

COVID vaccination drive-thru taking place at Meridian Community College

By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College and Rush Health Systems are working together to put on a vaccination drive-thru event Monday.

“We’re out here at MCC Tommy Dulaney Center to help our community push out these Pfizer vaccines on the people willing to get them to help do our part in helping fight this pandemic,” said Jennifer Coody, a registered nurse at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Workers at the event say that in about the first two hours of the event, around 15 to 20 cars passed through.

“Turn out’s been great,” Coody said. “We’ve seen several families come by, individuals come by, looking forward to many more.”

The drive-thru event is also giving nursing students at Meridian Community College a chance to make a difference in the community.

“It really is an honor, this is exactly what I came to nursing school for, to help our community and surrounding communities,” said Hannah Barefield, an LPN nursing student at MCC.

If you missed Monday’s drive-thru event, remember that people ages 12 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccination for free elsewhere.

“I know this Delta variant has been quite deadly, and me personally, it has affected a lot of people that I know,” Barefield said. “So I encourage everyone to get the vaccination if possible.”

The event ends at 6 p.m and you do not have to be an MCC student to get the vaccine. No appointment is necessary.

