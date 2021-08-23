Funeral service for Dr. Gus. A. “Sonny” Rush, III will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021, 6:00 p.m. at Grey Cobb Field at Lamar School with Dr. Nathan VanHorn officiating. Private family burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Dr. Sonny Rush, 68, of Meridian, MS, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX surrounded by his family.

Dr. Gus. A. “Sonny” Rush III was born on September 29, 1952 in Meridian, MS. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1970 as Class President. He attended University of Mississippi from 1970-74. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, where he was fondly known as “The Governor”. He received his Doctorate of Medicine at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS in 1978. He completed his residency training in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans in 1984, where he served as Chief Orthopedic Resident.

After completing his residency in 1984, he joined Rush Foundation Hospital as a third generation of Rush physicians, and founded the Rush Orthopaedic Program. He spent the entirety of his 38-year career at Rush Hospital. During this time, he improved and enriched the lives of countless patients and friends. He performed over 20,000 surgeries during his career. He had many other tremendous work accomplishments. In 1987, He founded the Rush Sports Medicine Team, a group of orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists, and athletic trainers who supported over 40 local high schools and colleges in Mississippi and West Alabama. In 1992, he founded Rush Sports Medicine Research and Development. Inspired by his desire to protect young athletes, he patented several cutting-edge technologies such as protective helmets and concussion sensors.

Dr. Sonny, as he was affectionally known by his patients, treated work like a blessing, none of it like a chore. To him, being a doctor was every bit as fun and enjoyable as his hobbies. It is no coincidence that he routinely had clinic on late Friday afternoons—He loved taking care of patients, and his life was firmly dedicated to that.

For a sports medicine doctor, he achieved a Hall of Fame career.

Yet his career achievements in medicine paled in comparison to his achievements as a family man, a Christian, and a friend. Despite his busy schedule, his priorities were never in question. He prioritized family and faith above all else. He was adored by his five children and his wife of 40 years, Karen. “Pops”, as he was lovingly known by his five children and seven grandchildren, epitomized the ideal father and grandfather. He served as a father-figure to many young people as well. His enormous accomplishments were only matched by his kindness and humility.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Rush, and his five children, Heath Rush, Lane Rush and wife, Caroline, Alston Rush and wife, Jena, Logan Rush and wife, Anne, Callie Waite and husband, Tanner; and by seven grandchildren, Lane Rush, Jr., Luke Rush, Ben Rush, Lillian Rush, Henry Rush, Clara Jane Rush, and Drew Rush; and siblings Diane Douglas and husband, Pete, and Harriette Carney and husband, Bill.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Gustavus Adolphus Rush, Jr and Virginia Arline Rush, his sister, Jeannine Rush Savell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dr. Sonny Rush Lamar High School Athletic Fund. https://payit.nelnet.net/form/AfSEl3eV or to The Meridian High School Class of 1970 Educational Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 911 Meridian, MS 39302.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Fred Grant, Dr. Lee Valentine, Dr. David Makey, Dr. John Clay, Sam Long, and Manny Mitchell.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Roundtable Investors Club.

