Advertisement

Hot and dry conditions for the start of the work week

By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dry conditions return for overnight into Monday with lows in the low to mid 70′s. Monday marks the start of a drier period as an upper level ridge will continue to influence our weather. As a result of this, expect temperatures to reach into the mid to upper 90′s for Monday with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be very similar to Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90′s and lows in the mid 70′s. Rain chances will be minimal each day with only isolated showers and storms being possible, even if you get rainfall, it will not drop your temperatures very much. Feels like temperatures could reach into the triple digits for many of us through Wednesday.

A disturbance will make its way towards our area as we get closer to Thursday, bumping the rain chances back up and dropping temperatures slightly. To round out the week on Friday, temperatures will be in the upper 80′s and low 90′s with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 people have been arrested Thursday after a 3-hour investigation by Statewide Narcotics Task...
Drug task force arrests 6 people for weapons, narcotics in Lauderdale County
Belen Rae Altman is the first from the Meridian area to win the World Our Little Miss pageant...
Collinsville native takes home crown in World Our Little Miss pageant
WILLIS HEARN WAS SHOT DEAD JULY 29TH. HEARN'S SISTER ASHLEY LLOYD SAYS HER BROTHER WAS A...
Man arrested in gas station murder
Two shooting in Meridian.
Friday night shootings - non-lethal injuries reported
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage

Latest News

WX 08/22
Hot and dry conditions for the start of the work week
Drier weather to start the week
Drier weather to start the work week
WX 08/21
Weather August 21, 2021
Weather - August 20, 2021
Weather - August 20, 2021