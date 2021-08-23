Hot and dry conditions for the start of the work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dry conditions return for overnight into Monday with lows in the low to mid 70′s. Monday marks the start of a drier period as an upper level ridge will continue to influence our weather. As a result of this, expect temperatures to reach into the mid to upper 90′s for Monday with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be very similar to Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90′s and lows in the mid 70′s. Rain chances will be minimal each day with only isolated showers and storms being possible, even if you get rainfall, it will not drop your temperatures very much. Feels like temperatures could reach into the triple digits for many of us through Wednesday.

A disturbance will make its way towards our area as we get closer to Thursday, bumping the rain chances back up and dropping temperatures slightly. To round out the week on Friday, temperatures will be in the upper 80′s and low 90′s with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

