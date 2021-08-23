A hot pattern to start the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper level ridge of high pressure (i.e. a heat dome) is dominating the South. It’s leading to unseasonably hot conditions, and it will also hinder widespread rain development for our area. So, we have to get ready for hot and dry weather to start the week. Plus, it’s very muggy with dew points into the low-mid 70s. This will make it feel even hotter during the heat of the afternoon. Heat index values will climb up to nearly 105 degrees later today, and similar heat indices are expected for Tuesday. This type of heat can make you sick if you’re not careful, so stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activities during the peak heating time of the afternoon.

The heat dome shifts further east by the end of the week, and it’ll allow for an upper level weakness over our region. This means less heat and increasing rain chances by Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.