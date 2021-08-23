Advertisement

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department maintains accreditation status

Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Every four years the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department goes through an accreditation process.

The department complied with 140 professional standards set forth by the Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.

The process began six weeks ago and the team completed the on-site inspection at the department last week. Sheriff Billy Sollie said his department makes it a point to keep things in order and ready.

“They gave us an exit interview and praised efforts of every individual over the past four years documenting that we are a professional law enforcement agency,” Sollie said.

The accreditation process started back in 2004. The sheriff’s department has been accredited since 2007, which helps them acquire things like federal grants.

“This is mainly a reassurance to the citizens of Lauderdale County that your Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and the men and women of this department strive to be the best we can be,” Sollie explained.

Sollie said there will be other kinds of checks every two years to ensure they are up to date with accreditation criteria.

