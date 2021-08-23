Marion Town Hall to reopen Tuesday

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Marion Town Hall will reopen to the public Tuesday, Aug. 24. Mayor Larry Gill closed the building last week after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Gill said the employee who tested positive is isolating at home and the building has been thoroughly sanitized.

When town hall is open again, everyone must wear a face mask inside and the restroom will not be open to the public.

Mayor Gill said people may still attend board of aldermen meetings or may tune in through Facebook Live on Marion’s Facebook page.

