Meridian native serves aboard one of the Navy’s most versatile combat ships

MAYPORT, Fla. (Navy Office of Community Outreach) - Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Handley, a native of Meridian, Miss., serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the country’s most versatile combat ships.

Handley joined the Navy 10 years ago. Today, Handley serves as a gunner’s mate aboard USS Indianapolis based in Mayport, Florida.

“I wanted to continue a tradition of military service forged by my dad, my step-dad and my step-mom,” said Handley. “My mother is still active-duty, serving in Italy as a senior chief petty officer corpsman. As I grow older, I understand what their sacrifice is all about and why it was necessary.”

Read the rest of Handley’s story here.

