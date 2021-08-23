Meridian police thank the community for tips

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Police Department solved two high-profile murders that were a priority last week.

The murder investigation at Old Marion Road Apartments was solved Monday. Detectives say they were able to close the investigation when the suspect turned himself in after he saw his mugshot on our Live at 5 Newscast.

Investigators were also able to solve a murder that happened last month at the Marathon gas station on Highway 19 by using tips from Crimestoppers.

Detective Rochester Anderson says tips from the public can often break a case and bring closure to victims and their grieving families.

Detective Anderson says he’s glad the community is stepping forward. The tips have helped slow down the summer crime wave.

Crimestoppers is anonymous. You can call 855-485-TIPS (8477) or another way to submit tips is through P3tips.com

I’m going to say this. I would really like to thank Crimestoppers. I would also like to thank WTOK TV and everyone involved that has helped us to reach out to the community. Where to put that information out there. Where they can go to provide information and they have given it to us, so thank you.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.