Meridian Regional Airport repaving runway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Every 20 years, the runways at meridian regional airport need to be resurfaced. Crews began work on runway 1-19 last week. The process of resurfacing includes milling the runway and removing the old landing lights. Crews then resurface the runway and add news landing lights.

All this work took 77 nights to complete 20 years ago during the previous runway update, but with crews working 24/7 this time, the work is almost complete after almost 7 days. This project cost the airport 4.9 million dollars.

