More blazing heat will bake us on Tuesday

Temperatures will top out in the mid-90s again on Tuesday. Heat index values can be as high as...
Temperatures will top out in the mid-90s again on Tuesday. Heat index values can be as high as 105.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another day of intense heat is likely on Tuesday, then we’ll take the edge off of the intensity of the heat starting Wednesday.

Scorching Heat Likely Tuesday

High temperatures will range from 93 to 97 degrees on Tuesday. Heat indices will range from 100 to 105 degrees. The heat will be high enough to be dangerous. To help ease that danger, limit your time outdoors as much as possible. If you have to be outside, take it easy. Make sure you’re staying hydrated by drinking water. Also take frequent breaks in the shade or in the air conditioning when possible.

Heat Relief Begins Wednesday

The heat will begin easing on Wednesday as the chance for rain increases in response to an approaching low pressure wave in the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere. Wednesday will still be hot, just less hot than Tuesday. Wednesday’s rain will likely hold off until the evening, then showers and storms will become increasingly likely on Thursday. That system will move on on Friday and Saturday, but it will leave enough lingering showers and storms on Friday and Saturday to hold the heat back through the weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. We’ll be muggy and slow to cool. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s even at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 73 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high temperature will average 95 degrees. The heat index can be as high as 105 degrees.

