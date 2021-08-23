Advertisement

Mr. Joe Frank Buntyn, Jr.

Joe Frank Buntyn, Jr.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Mr. Joe Frank Buntyn, Jr. will be held 2 pm, Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Lucern Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. David Robinson will officiate.

Visitation will be held Thursday, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Buntyn, 92, of Collinsville, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at his residence. He served in the 153rd Mississippi National Guard and U.S. Army.

Survivors:

2 Sons: Dale L. Buntyn (Fern) of Collinsville

Kim Buntyn of Collinsville

3 Grandchildren: Susan Yeske (Jason) of Collinsville

Trey Buntyn of Collinsville and Katherine Byars of Madison

4 Great Grandchildren: Duo Yeske, Seth Yeske, Alexander Yeske all of Collinsville and Bell Byars of Madison

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Buntyn was preceded in death by his wife Carleen Buntyn; five sisters, Etoile Thrash, Lucille Kimbell, Blanche Buntyn, Mollie Davidson and Kay McBeath; four brothers, Claude Buntyn, Willie Buntyn, Eugene Buntyn and Jerry Buntyn.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

