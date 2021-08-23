Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Bush will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Brad Sliger and Mike Boles officiating. Interment will follow at Bucatunna Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Bahram Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Bush, 84, of Meridian, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Kenneth was born in Choctaw County, AL and went on to serve four years in the US Airforce. He came home to meet the love of his life, Opal, and they were married on July 7, 1963. He retired as a supervisor after over 35 years at Georgia Pacific Paper Mill which was formerly James Rivers in Pennington, AL. He was an avid hunter, who especially loved deer and turkey hunting; he also loved to golf in his spare time. His most favorite passion was being involved with his family’s life, following each of his grandchildren, in all their activities. Kenneth attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Mr. Bush is survived by his wife, Opal Bush; their children Teresa Hearne, Lynn Irby (Craig), and Ken Bush. Grandchildren Tracy Shelton (Gator), Blake Morris, Corey Irby (Maggie), and Kirby Irby (Susan). Great-grandchildren Karleigh Williamson (David), Zack Shelton, Camille Irby, Sheppard Irby, Silas Irby, and Henry Irby. Siblings Hilda Woodyard and Donna Hannah; brother-in-law Charlie Prater, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Rosa Bell Bush; siblings, Hazel Leichlter, Frances Prater, and James Bush.

The Bush family suggest memorials be made as donations to Lewy Body Dementia Association at 912 Killian Hill Road SW Suite 205 Lilburn, GA 30047 in lieu of flowers.

The Bush Family will receive guests from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. prior to funeral rites.

