Funeral services for Mrs. Mary “Faye” Culpepper will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Reverend Ben Jones officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Culpepper, age 90, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Culpepper was a member of Toomsuba Baptist Church. She enjoyed being outside, where she enjoyed gardening. Faye loved and took care of her grandchildren and was known as “Culpepper” by her great-grandchildren. She worked for many years at Southeast Middle School as a substitute teacher.

Mrs. Faye is survived by her daughters, Wanda (Tommy) Swain and Beth Culpepper; granddaughters, Brandi (Dennis) Deavers, Debbie (Kevin) Bishop, and Kellie (Justin) Hasty; great-grandchildren, Makenna (Brian) Lannan, Kristyn Bishop, Hannah, Harmon, Hank, and Huck Hasty; and one great great-granddaughter, Adileigh Lannan; siblings, Edwin (Juanice) Harper and Violet (Jim) Roberson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Culpepper and her parents, Ezra Russell Harper and Mary Ruth Harper Gronsdahl.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Deavers, Kevin Bishop, Justin Hasty, Brian Lannan, Paul Brown, and David Dearman.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:15 on Wednesday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

