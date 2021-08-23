Advertisement

New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor says all teachers and state workers must be fully vaccinated or take regular COVID tests.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, and that teachers and eligible students should also be required to get vaccinated. But Democrats and Republicans differ sharply on these issues, the poll found.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 people have been arrested Thursday after a 3-hour investigation by Statewide Narcotics Task...
Drug task force arrests 6 people for weapons, narcotics in Lauderdale County
Two shooting in Meridian.
Friday night shootings - non-lethal injuries reported
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order
Concert at The Riley Center
Concert at The Riley Center
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say

Latest News

Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.
Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ in temporary role, sources say
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - This file photo shows a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff
This complaint supporting the arrest warrant for Owen Shroyer is photographed in Frederick,...
Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot