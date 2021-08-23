Advertisement

Runway project on schedule, set to reopen Tuesday morning

Paving project continues at Meridian Regional Airport.
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been a week since the Meridian Regional Airport shut down the biggest public runway in Mississippi for repairs.

The resurfacing project comes about every 20 years. Asphalt crews have been working 24 hours a day for seven days on this project.

Although rain has affected some aspects of the project, airport officials said everything was still on schedule to reopen Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

“We will finish striping the east half of the runway. They will finish this little bit of paving behind me in a little bit,” Meridian Airport President Tom Williams explained. “The lights for the runway are being re-installed and then they are dressing up the shoulders and dirt along the edges of the pavement. It should be done by six o’clock in the morning. We’ll be open for business.”

Dunn Roadbuilders are doing the paving, Engineering Plus did the design and Woodall Electric is reinstalling the runway lights.

“We’ve had three or four rain delays that cumulatively were 20 to 24 hours. We have lost a day due to rain because they can’t pave on a wet surface. The contractor has been phenomenal,” Williams said. “They came into this with the right can-do attitude. Everyone has worked together. They have coordinated beautifully. Despite the rain delays we are going to pull it out on time.”

There are other projects that need to be completed, but those will be done at a later date. Meanwhile, commercial flights in and out of Meridian will resume.

“If we were ahead of schedule, there was some taxiway work we were going to do at the end. Due to the rain we are not ahead of schedule, we are right on track. That work is going to be done later. It will be done at night when no one is flying in that 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. closure,” Williams said.

