Serton serves aboard nuclear-powered aircraft carrier “Mighty IKE”

NORFOLK, Va. (WTOK) - A Meridian, Miss., native is serving aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Serton, a 2000 Northeast Lauderdale High School graduate, joined the Navy 11 years ago.

“I joined the Navy because four of my aunts all served in the Armed Forces,” said Serton.

Read the full story here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.