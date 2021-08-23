Advertisement

Tommie Joe Brooks

Tommie Joe Brooks
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Tommie Joe Brooks, 67, of York passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 13, 1954, in Lauderdale County, Mississippi, to Hardy and Vera Mae Brooks.

He was a retired Asphalt Machine Operator for Mobile Asphalt Company.

Survivors include his wife, Mitsy Ann Wright Brooks of York; grandchildren, Landon, Madison, Aivley, and Blakeleigh; brothers, Danny Brooks of Nashville, GA; Art Brooks of Little Rock, MS; Timmy Brooks of Nashville, GA; and Marvin Brooks of Nashville, GA; sister, Doris Edge of Nashville, GA; a special niece, Angela “Angie” Grace of Lisman; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his children, Stephanie Dawn and Tommie Joe, II.

Due to the recent rise in Covid cases, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Visit bumpesfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

