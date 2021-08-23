Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said they have arrested two people that are responsible for a burglary that took place Thursday.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the burglary took place in the south part of the county. Calhoun said his officers set up a traffic stop and were able to find the suspects.

He also said that deputies saw two guns that were through from the car window. Calhoun said that the two guns were stolen from the home that was burglarized.

Anthony Jackson is facing one count of burglary-dwelling house and possession of a stolen firearm. Randall Durham is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

“We need the communities to help. They are the eyes and ears of our department. With their assistants, we were able to quickly apprehend there are individuals and recovery stolen propriety. The more help we have with the community the harder we can make it for bad guys. To get away with these types of crimes,” said Chief Deputy Calhoun.

Others charges are pending for both suspects.

