Advertisement

Two people hospitalized from potential ivermectin poison, MSDH says

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least two people are in the hospital from potential ivermectin poison, the Mississippi State Health Department said.

Monday, MSDH issued a public health warning after the Poison Control Center received these latest reports.

Last week, MSDH issued an alert warning to health care providers that a drug used to deworm livestock was being used to treat and prevent COVID-19.

You should not take any medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19 unless it has been prescribed to you by your health care provider and acquired from a legitimate source, MSDH warns:

  • Don’t take ivermectin intended for animals to prevent or treat COVID-19 (or any animal medications).
  • Livestock ivermectin is highly concentrated, is toxic to people, and can cause serious harm.
  • You should not take any medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19 unless it has been prescribed to you by your health care provider.
  • There are safe and effective medications to prevent and treat COVID-19 infection such as getting vaccinated or asking your doctor about monoclonal antibody treatment if you test positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 people have been arrested Thursday after a 3-hour investigation by Statewide Narcotics Task...
Drug task force arrests 6 people for weapons, narcotics in Lauderdale County
Two shooting in Meridian.
Friday night shootings - non-lethal injuries reported
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Concert at The Riley Center
Concert at The Riley Center

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul prepares to become NY gov.; outgoing Cuomo swipes at accusers
Five puppies were rescued from a 65-foot dry water well near Franklinton, Louisiana.
VIDEO: 5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry well in Louisiana
Vitalant's Fall Bash Blood Drive on Tuesday
Vitalant’s ‘Fall Bash’ Blood Drive is taking place on Tuesday
Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.
Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ in temporary role, sources say