Vaccine clinic offered for MSU Meridian students, staff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU-Meridian has a partnership with EC-HealthNet Family Medicine Residency Program to offer COVID vaccinations to any MSU-Meridian student, staff or faculty member.

It will be Friday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kahlmus Auditorium on the College Park campus.

Here are the details: • Vaccines are free and no appointment is necessary



• The Moderna vaccine, available only to people 18 and older, will be administered



• Second dose will be at the same location on September 24

