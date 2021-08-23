Advertisement

Vaccine clinic offered for MSU Meridian students, staff

MSU-Meridian has a partnership with EC-HealthNet to offer COVID vaccinations to any...
MSU-Meridian has a partnership with EC-HealthNet to offer COVID vaccinations to any MSU-Meridian student, staff or faculty member Friday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kahlmus Auditorium on the College Park campus.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU-Meridian has a partnership with EC-HealthNet Family Medicine Residency Program to offer COVID vaccinations to any MSU-Meridian student, staff or faculty member.

It will be Friday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kahlmus Auditorium on the College Park campus.

Here are the details:
• Vaccines are free and no appointment is necessary

• The Moderna vaccine, available only to people 18 and older, will be administered

• Second dose will be at the same location on September 24

