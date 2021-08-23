Vitalant’s ‘Fall Bash’ Blood Drive is taking place on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to give something that could save a life, then you want to make plans to give blood at the Vitalant “Fall Bash” Blood Drive on Tuesday, August 24th. It’ll be at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Highway 19 North from 10:30AM until 7:30PM, and WTOK is a proud sponsor of this event.

This is one of four major blood drives held in Meridian each year. Organizers say that blood has a shelf life, and one blood drive may supply enough blood for a quarter...but not the year. So, if there are no blood donors, then there won’t be any other way to get blood because it can’t be manufactured in a lab. These drives are vital to the support of many medical teams. “I can’t stress enough how much we need the blood to meet the needs of our local hospitals, and the helicopter service, and the ambulance services in the Meridian area,” says John Pace, East MS Donor Recruitment Rep for Vitalant.

You don’t have to have an appointment, but without one, donors will be on a first-come first serve basis. Appointments can be made at vitalant.org. Anyone at least 17 years old can give blood, and you can give if you’re 16 with a parent or guardian present. CDC guidelines will be followed, so you must wear a mask to donate. You do not have to be vaccinated to give, and it’s also ok if you’ve had Covid. However, you must have a negative test or have been without symptoms for 14 days in order to donate.

Organizers ask that you ignore any misconceptions you’ve heard about giving blood. They say the rules have changed, and encourage you to come out. The goal is to get at least 70 pints.

