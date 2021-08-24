Advertisement

3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.

Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.(Miss. DPS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement in Mississippi cleared out a marijuana growing operation in Southeast Mississippi.

Authorities with Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Army National Guard, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the operation.

Three people were arrested in the process. Their identities have not yet been revealed.

In addition, authorities seized 134 marijuana plants, three pounds of processed marijuana and 30 firearms.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ponders a question regarding the recent death of a child...
Mississippi gov: Try to keep schools open amid rise in COVID
According to the order, individuals must remain at home or in an “appropriate residential...
COVID-19 patients in Mississippi must isolate or potentially face jail time
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 23, 2021
Meridian Police Station
Meridian police thank the community for tips
Two people hospitalized from potential ivermectin poison, MSDH says

Latest News

Mylinda Miller
Silver Alert issued for Jackson woman
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
AP source: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 to announce alliance plans
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has a news conference about Mississippi’s COVID-19 response with...
Gov. Reeves: “I don’t anticipate any lockdowns or statewide mask mandates”
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,291 new cases reported Tues.